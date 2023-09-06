Busta Rhymes & Coi Leray Sample Jay-Z In Trailer For New Collab

While album sales might suggest that Coi Leray doesn’t have staying power in the music industry, it’s clear that she’s won over some major legends in the game. It wasn’t too long ago that Busta Rhymes hopped on the remix of “Players” and later, invited her on stage to perform the record together. Evidently, the two share a strong creative chemistry that they seem to be building off of, especially now that they’ve announced that they have a new collaboration on the way.

On Monday, Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray unveiled a preview for the music video for their upcoing single titled, “Luxury Life,” directed by Benny Boom. Pulling inspiration from both Jay-Z and Quentin Tarantino, Coi and Busta are clearly aiming to bring a cinematic experience to fans this Friday. The video finds Busta and Coi recreating the iconic diner scene from Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Meanwhile, the song itself samples Jay-Z and Foxy Brown’s ”Ain’t No…” which originally takes from The Whole Darn Family’s “Seven Minutes of Funk.”

Busta Rhymes & Coi Leray Got Heat Dropping On Friday

In the caption, Busta Rhymes hyped up their collaboration. “YEEEESSSSSS THE HEAT ONLY GROWS MORE INTENSE NOW!!!!” Busta wrote. “NEW MOVIE!! NEW BANGER!! MORE ENERGY!!! BRAND NEW [dragon emoji] FT. @COILERAY #LUXURYLIFE DROPPIN’ 9.8.23 PROD. BY @THEREALSWIZZZ & THE [dragon emoji] DIRECTED BY @BENNYBOOM!” Along with the release of “BEACH BALL” with BIA earlier this summer, it’s clear that Busta Rhymes appreciates the number of women emerging onto the scene these days. For all we know, it could be the sign that he has a new project on the way.

This could be a turning point in Coi Leray’s career, especially after the amount of backlash and criticism she faced following the release of Coi earlier this year. The snippet shows the two artists going back-and-forth, seemingly detailing how they’d go about committing a robbery together. It looks like we’ll se ehow this record pans out on September 8th. Check out the snippet above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

