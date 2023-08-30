Coi Leray Drops Her New EP “Blue Moon”

Coi Leray's brand new EP Blue Moon is finally out on all streaming platforms. The project is just over 11 minutes long with five tracks and no features. A few days ago the star rapper and singer shared the meaning behind this quick effort. Her second album was not as well received as she might have hoped, so she decided to do what she does best. Coi Leray says, "The EP, I get deep, I get vulnerable. I got tired of "trying" new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST."

She goes further saying, "I have a hard time with telling my story because I get wrapped up in the media narratives however Music is the best way for me to tell it. Sorry I can’t argue with y’all on the internet all day." Things are definitely getting a little more personal this time and it shows on these five tracks. That feeling hits you like a ton of bricks right from the start with "Liquor and Weed." The beat is very minimalistic with spacy drums, allowing to make way for Coi to spit about all of her internal thoughts on her career and the pain and struggle she has had to endure to get to where she is.

Coi Leray's EP "Blue Moon" Listen:

"It’s my life, my story, so why not let me tell it? I mean, Who knew I would would walking red carpets and stages with the same icons I listen to growing up." Coi continues, "I’m just grateful to have come this far." Those themes carry on throughout the duration of the EP, especially on "Still Dreaming" where she talks about wanting to shoot for the stars to live a fulfilling life every day. Overall it is a solid listen with messages that are sure to resonate with a lot of people. Additionally, Coi Leray dropped Blue Moon on the day the world can view the elusive blue supermoon. It happens when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP from Coi Leray, Blue Moon? Is this Coi's best body of work even though it is a short project? Which song are you bumping the most so far? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Blue Moon Tracklist:

Liquor and Weed Wicked Butterflies Isabel Marant Still Dreaming 3,2,1 (Trust)

