Trey Songz Sings SZA’s “Snooze,” Social Media Isn’t Feeling It: Watch

Unfortunately for Trey Songz and his fans, when the R&B artist makes headlines, they’re not often flattering. The last time we reported on him was in July, at which time he requested his sexual assault case be thrown out amid claims of bribery coming forward. Things have been relatively quiet on his part since then, however, a video of the embattled entertainer covering a SZA song hit the internet earlier this month. While Songz has given us some huge hits in the past, many think that he missed the mark with his edition of “Snooze.”

“I can’t lose when I’m with you,” the 38-year-old sings to the audience with a smile on his face. As they repeat the lyrics back to him, it’s evident that at least a few people in the crowd were feeling Trey’s vocals. On social media, however, the comment section on @theneighborhoodtalk’s post regarding the situation is mostly filled with negativity. “Mary had a little lamb a** ni**a 😂,” one person joked of the “Bottoms Up” hitmaker’s attempt to channel SZA’s vocal acrobatics.

Trey Songz’s SZA Cover Misses the Mark

“Why he tryna sing it like her? Rookie mistake Tremaine. Sing It your way,” another user advised the multi-talent. Many noted that it’s been quite some time since Trey last shared a song of his own with R&B lovers. In 2022 he collaborated with Peter Jackson on “Mountain Valley,” but he hasn’t given us an album since 2020’s Back Home. Arguably his last major hit was 2015’s “Slow Motion,” though some are unsure if he’ll ever have a comeback due to the allegations he’s facing.

On the topic of “Snooze,” SZA recently surprised us by tapping Canadian crooner Justin Bieber to join her in the music video. While the TDE artist shows off plenty of her body in the tantalizing footage, his wife, Hailey, didn’t seem bothered. Rather, she celebrated the collaboration between her two favourite artists. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

