Trey Songz currently faces a mountain of accusations of sexual assault and other problematic behavior. However, based on court documents reported by Radar Online, it seems like the R&B singer wants them entirely dismissed by the court. Moreover, the alleged victim of a 2021 assault at a Miami club, Jauhara Jeffries, claimed that he tried to pay her $200K to lie about it. What’s more is that Songz apparently has another witness to the alleged incident that tells a different story. Mariah Thielen accused Jeffries’ lawyer of offering her between $100K to $200K to lie in order to “paint him as the next R. Kelly.”

Furthermore, Thielen also claimed that Jeffries tried to record Trey Songz at the location where the assault allegedly occurred. After he asked her to stop and she didn’t comply, he reportedly had security escort her away. Regardless, $20 million are on the line for the Virginia native, or at least that’s what Jeffries is suing him for. In addition, she stated that she initially became acquainted with Songz back in 2018 during a party at Diddy’s house.

Trey Songz’s Accuser’s Legal Team Faces Claims Of Bribery

Meanwhile, other legal trouble recently re-sprouted for the 38-year-old after another victim sued him again following a failed case. “Jane Doe” alleged that Trey Songz grabbed her breast and exposed her at a party, and wants $10 million in damages. What’s more is that the suit also names Kevin Liles and the two’s respective labels (300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records). “In what appeared to be an attempt to further terrify and humiliate [the woman], [Trey Songz] followed the assault with a degrading chant, ‘Titty in the open, titty in the open,” court documents maintained.

“Entities such as Atlantic Records and key executives like Kevin Liles must reassess their obligations toward ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone at any event associated with their artists,” George Vrabeck, the accuser’s lawyer, told Rolling Stone. “My client demands transparency, accountability, and a prioritization of safety over profits.” Amid all this, Songz has denied any and all wrongdoing, so we’ll see how this pans out in the courtroom. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Trey Songz.

