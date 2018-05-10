bribery
- MusicTrey Songz Wants Sexual Assault Case Thrown Out Amid Claims Of BriberyBoth sides of the aisle stand accused of bribing the victim for their own gain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKelsey Nicole Says Megan Thee Stallion "LIED" About Her Accepting Bribe From Tory LanezShe clapped back at an IG user who claimed she was "fake" for choosing money over her friendship.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's "Cousin" Pleads Guilty To Bribing WitnessR. Kelly's team takes yet another L.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery In Connection To Aaliyah ID Claims: ReportR. Kelly denies bribing officials to make Aaliyah a fake ID for their marriage.By Aron A.
- SportsTristan Thompson Payed Ex Jordan Craig $112,000 Not To "See" Or "Date" AnyoneThe infamous womanizer tried to bribe his ex and baby mama whilst dating Khloe.By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly Witnesses Say He Paid Them Not To Testify, And He "Flew [Them] In For Sex": ReportHe could soon be hit with a fresh set of charges.By hnhh
- EntertainmentFeds Looking For More Parents To Nab In College Admission Scandal: ReportTwenty people down, certainly more to go. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty In College Admissions ScandalLori Loughlin has officially entered a not guilty plea.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMichael Avenatti Accuses Nike Of Bribing Zion Williamson's MomAvenatti has been accused of extorting Nike for millions of dollars.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Sued For $500B By Over College Bribery ScandalA mother from the Bay Area is suing several individuals involved in the college admission bribery scam.By Aron A.
- SportsIce Cube Tied Into Bribery Plot Involving Steve Bannon & Qatari Government: Report Ice Cube's BIG3 league reportedly claims they were being targeted by Qatari investors over Steve Bannon.By Aron A.