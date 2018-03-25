trey songz domestic assault
- MusicTrey Songz Gets Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit DroppedWhile the singer still deals with these accusations in the public eye, this is the second dropped lawsuit against him in about a month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrey Songz Wants Sexual Assault Case Thrown Out Amid Claims Of BriberyBoth sides of the aisle stand accused of bribing the victim for their own gain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrey Songz Allegations: Everything We Know About The R&B Star's Biggest ScandalsUncover a comprehensive timeline of allegations against Trey Songz, from assault to sexual harassment, spanning over the last decade.By Jake Skudder
- MusicTrey Songz Allegedly Beat Woman In NYC, He DeniesThe R&B singer has been often accused of assault, though his last civil case was dismissed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrey Songz's Domestic Violence Case Has Been Dropped By AccuserThe lengthy dispute has now been settled. By Noah C
- MusicTrey Songz Tries To Get Assault Case Dropped, Claims It Was Self-DefenceTrey Songz is fighting to get the case closed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrey Songz Will Not Be Charged In Domestic Violence Case: ReportTrey Songz is officially off the hook.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrey Songz Will Reportedly Not Face Felony Charges For Domestic Violence CaseGood news for Trey Songz.By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Says Trey Songz Domestic Assault Allegations Are A "Money Play"50 Cent weighs in on assualt accusations brought against Trey Songz.By Milca P.