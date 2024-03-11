Trey Songz Shocks Social Media With Sexual Meet & Greet Photos With Fans

Considering the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, abuse, and more levied against him, fans raised their eyebrows at this lewdness.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Love Hard Tour With Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim &amp; K. Michelle

The Love Hard tour with Keyshia Cole, Jaheim, K. Michelle, and Trey Songz is currently underway, and its Baltimore show is drumming up a lot of discussion right now. Moreover, one of the reasons why is because fans are getting a little bit too close to Songz during this trek, or perhaps the other way around. A series of pictures surfaced from his meet and greet interactions with various fans, and in many of them, you can see them replicating various sexual poses or posing in an otherwise lewd or suggestive manner. This is especially notable because of the singer's various accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct, although some of those lawsuits have been dropped recently.

Regardless, not every single picture here was that extreme, and it's not worth singling out when many other artists do similar poses with fans. But Trey Songz's choice to rest his hands on a female fan's back as she bends over for him, plus the context of his alleged crimes, was a step too far in many's eyes. Sadly, this isn't the only recent fan interaction that drew some criticism online, although this one is more because of its combative nature. Allegedly, he lashed out on a woman he threw $300 for flipping him off afterwards, calling her ungrateful via direct message.

Trey Songz's Bizarre Meet & Greet Snaps With Fans

As such, we can see that there's an unfortunate track record here when it comes to imperfect interactions with fans, civilians, and even other artists. Jacquees claimed that Trey Songz is guilty of everything that folks accuse him of. While he didn't overtly respond back, there are a few other industry peers who have spoken out against him, all of which have left him unbothered. As much as the public narrative points to wrongdoing, it's important to note that these are mostly still allegations at press time.

Meanwhile, what do you think about these meet and greet pictures? Is the context behind the Virginia native's alleged crimes too much to see these as anything but uncomfortable? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Trey Songz.

