Trey Songz Faces Kidnapping Accusation From Celina Powell

Celina Powell claims that Trey Songz kidnapped her for two days and didn't provide her with adequate food and water. She recalled the alleged incident during a recent interview on the We In Miami podcast.

“F*ck Trey Songz, and I’m going to stand on that,” she begins. “That stupid little kidnapper stole my phone and kidnapped me. Mr. Steal Your Girl really be stealing b*tches. The short version is he saw me at a club…me and him exchanged a few DMs. He was like, ‘f*ck no.’ Then he seen me in person and was like, ‘OK, come here.’ We went there because I was like, ‘Sign me up. I’m a wh*re.’ And then he was like, ‘OK, give me your phone.’ I gave him my phone and he wouldn’t give me back my phone. He threw it over his balcony. Kidnapped us for the whole two days. Didn’t feed us. Didn’t give us no water. Nothing."

GARLAND, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Trey Songz performs during Holiday JUMPOFF at Curtis Culwell Center on November 04, 2023 in Garland, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

As for whether she enjoyed their time together at all, she remarked: "Hell no! I would have been down to f*ck him, but the way he went about it…hell no.” She also gave a vague answer when pressed if they had sex or not. “It’s like a dark topic," she remarked. Check out Powell's full recollection of the incident below.

It's far from the first time Songz has faced an accusation of sexual misconduct. Keke Palmer once accused him of filming her without her consent and using "sexual intimidation." More recently, an anonymous alleged victim filed a $10 million sexual battery and assault lawsuit against the singer. Multiple other women have come forward over the years with accusations of rape as well, which Songz has denied. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trey Songz on HotNewHipHop.

