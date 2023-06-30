The American R&B singer, Trey Songz, has been the subject of a slew of sexual assault allegations spanning over a decade. The first of many reported physical assaults occurred in 2012 when Songz allegedly struck a woman at a strip club. These incidents have led to a number of out-of-court settlements, numerous charges, and raised eyebrows on the singer’s conduct​.

In 2016, Songz pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts for assaulting a police sergeant and injuring a cameraman with a thrown microphone. The resultant 18-month probation period and required anger-management classes evidently did little to deter future allegations of violent behavior. Further incidents against the rapper would lead to arrests in 2021​.

Keke Palmer Accuses Trey Songz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Singer Trey Songz performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In 2017, actress Keke Palmer accused Songz of using sexual intimidation to force her into appearing in a music video. This was a claim that Songz denied. Speaking to People in 2023, Palmer explained how moments in her visual album Big Boss related to her experience of sexual assault in the music industry. These would include her alleged altercation with Trey Songz. “Those scenes are real. Those scenes are not actually inspired by that moment,” she said. “Obviously, people know that moment and are aware of that scenario from when it happened and when I spoke about it.

“But that just goes to show, that was one of many moments where things go down in this industry. Not always did I say something, but I said something in that particular situation because my likeness was being used. And I’m just a business person in that regard. But as far as being in an uncomfortable situation as a woman, where I’m either being sexually harassed, intimidated or just being made uncomfortable in a space that’s dominated mostly by men, those are very real people, and that’s a very real, accurate situation. And there are countless others.”

Andrea Buera And Jahuara Jeffries

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 10: Trey Songz performs on stage at Arena Theatre on December 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

In 2018, Andrea Buera alleged that Songz had choked her at his Los Angeles home, but the case was dropped after Songz’s legal team presented information that contradicted Buera’s account​. That same year, Jahuara Jeffries accused Songz of attempting to sexually violate her at a Miami nightclub, per The Daily Beast. The lawsuit, originally settled for $10 million, was later dismissed. The lawsuit would later be refiled, with Jeffries then seeking $20 million in damages​.

Ariel Mitchell, the attorney for Jeffries told The Daily Beast in 2021: “She doesn’t want to hide behind the Jane Doe, she doesn’t want to be ashamed of what happened to her.”

The site also reported that “Jeffries claims she met Songz at a New Year’s Eve party held at Diddy’s Miami mansion before they continued the night at E11EVEN. Jeffries, who was wearing a dress with a high slit, claims that she felt ‘fingers being inserted into her vagina.’ When she turned around, she allegedly saw an intoxicated Songz ‘pulling his hand away from her bottom.'”

Trey Songz: High-Profile Accusations And Public Response

The allegations against Songz did not gain significant public attention until 2020. Instagram model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza made claims in a 2020 podcast interview that drew significant mainstream attention. Both women accused Songz of abusive behavior. Powell alleged that Songz coerced her into unwanted activities, and Aliza stated that Songz urinated on her without her consent​.

In 2021, an investigation was launched by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department into Songz over alleged sexual assault at a hotel. According to NBC News, the investigation was dropped the following year. However, it has since been stated that it could be reopened with new evidence​.

Dylan Gonzalez

WNBA player Dylan Gonzalez tweeted in December 2021 in a since-deleted message, labeling Songz as a rapist. She later revealed on Instagram that she suffers from “unbearable PTSD.” This was due to an alleged rape by Songz in a Las Vegas hotel. Gonzalez would encourage other alleged victims to speak out​.

In February 2022, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit accusing Songz of raping her. This alleged incident took place at a house party in Los Angeles back in 2016. The lawsuit was dismissed due to the statute of limitations expiring​.

In April 2022, Megan Johnson came forward with allegations that Songz sexually assaulted her. This allegedly occurred at a party in Connecticut in 2013, TMZ reports. Johnson’s attorneys, who also represent several other accusers of Songz, have sent a demand letter on her behalf. The Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into Johnson’s allegations in June 2022.

A Pattern of Denial

I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. — TreySongz.eth (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

Throughout these allegations, Songz and his representatives have consistently denied all charges. Songz and his team would often suggest that the victims are attempting to extort him for fame and money​. The allegations seemingly continue to mount. This raises most potentially serious questions about the singer’s behavior. Beyond that, it raises questions about the systemic issues that allow such alleged abuses to potentially occur.