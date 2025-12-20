Trey Songz’s Arrest History: A Decade Of Legal Trouble

Fame doesn’t erase a record. Sometimes, it just makes more people pay attention to it. Trey Songz’s career has given us hits, sold-out shows, and fans who are devoted to the R&B crooner more than people in their real lives. However, alongside the music, his legal run-ins have told a different kind of story. It's one with bookings, mugshots, and courtrooms...as well as allegations that haunt his legacy.

Over the last decade, the singer has been arrested several times in cases that range from on-stage outbursts to nightclub altercations and felony assault charges. Most incidents faded quickly. Yet, others became flashpoints for conversations about fame and the gap between public image and private behavior.

This isn’t a roundup of headlines or speculation. These are the arrests and moments that landed on police blotters, not just blogs. Each one has documented and shaped the public’s understanding of who Trey Songz is outside the booth.

December 2025: Arrest In Manhattan Nightclub & Hookah Lounge

Read More: Trey Songz Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Nightclub Worker

On the night of December 3, 2025, Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, was arrested in Manhattan following two separate incidents. One was at a nightclub and the other at a nearby hookah lounge. According to police reports, the R&B singer allegedly punched an employee at the club after being told it was closing. In a separate location, he was accused of causing significant property damage at the hookah lounge, breaking items valued at over $1,500.

He was taken into custody and currently faces multiple charges, including assault, criminal mischief, and aggravated harassment. After his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance and given a court date in February to face the charges.

January 2021: A Fight At A Game

What was supposed to be a night of football turned into yet another headline.

During the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, fans recorded a physical altercation between Trey Songz and a Kansas City police officer. The video didn’t show what started the dispute, but it captured the moment things escalated. Songz, in the stands, was struggling against an officer’s hold before allegedly swinging and putting the officer in a headlock.

Police claimed he refused to follow stadium protocols. Bystanders said the officer was aggressive from the start. By the end of it, Songz was arrested and booked for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Read More: Trey Songz Nearly Comes To Blows With A Fan In Heated Confrontation

He was released the next day, but the footage sparked immediate debate. Some saw an entertainer defending himself against excessive force. It was later reported that the charges against the singer were dropped.

December 2016: Chaos In Detroit

It reportedly started with sound issues, but by the end of the night, Trey Songz was in a jail cell. During a performance at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena, Songz was allegedly told to end his set early due to a strict venue curfew. Instead of exiting the stage, accusers claimed he went off-script and tossed equipment, knocked over microphones, and hurled objects into the crowd. A police officer attempting to intervene was reportedly struck in the head with debris. A photographer was also injured.

Songz was arrested backstage and later charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer, both felonies. Cell phone clips circulated fast, and by morning, his mugshot had already made the rounds.

Read More: Trey Songz Arrested After Destroying Stage At Detroit Show

Eventually, he struck a deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace. He avoided jail time but was ordered to attend anger management classes and placed on probation.

March 2018: Hollywood House Party Allegations

This accusation was serious, and this time, it came with a felony charge. Trey Songz turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2018 after a woman accused him of hitting and choking her at a party in the Hollywood Hills. According to the alleged victim, the altercation began after she questioned him about talking to other women at the event. She claimed he became enraged, grabbed her face, and struck her repeatedly.

Songz denied the allegations immediately and publicly, tweeting that he was being “falsely accused for someone else’s personal gain.” His legal team echoed the statement, calling the charges inflated and unsupported.

Read More: Trey Songz Is Reportedly One Key Witness Away From Arrest

The singer was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, but prosecutors later declined to pursue felony charges. The case was handed off to the city attorney to weigh misdemeanor options, which were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Even with no conviction, the damage lingered. The case followed a string of high-profile accusations and placed his name in conversations that extended beyond R&B into broader discussions about industry protection and public accountability.

Allegations Without Arrests, But Not Without Impact

Not every accusation led to an arrest, but the pattern kept building. In 2022, a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing Trey Songz of rape at a house party in Los Angeles. The incident allegedly occurred in 2016, but the lawsuit surfaced years later, part of a wave of civil claims against the singer rather than criminal ones.

Songz denied the allegation through his attorneys. The case was eventually dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

That wasn’t the only claim. Over the years, multiple women—including Keke Palmer, Celina Powell, Dylan Gonzalez, and Winter Blanco—have accused Songz of sexual misconduct, violence, or intimidation. In most cases, charges weren’t filed or were dropped. Still, the allegations remained in circulation.

Read More: Celebrities That Have Called Out Trey Songz

Critics began calling him the R&B singer people keep protecting. Supporters said the lack of charges meant there was no case. The conversation around Trey Songz changed. Over the course of nearly a decade, Songz’s name has become as tied to courtrooms as it is to charts. The charges haven’t all stuck, but together, they tell a story the music no longer drowns out.