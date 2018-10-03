aggravated assault
- LifeRot Ken Arrested On Murder & Aggravated Assault Charges In Connection With April ShootingThe 19-year-old Atlanta-based rapper is facing accusations of killing Usaini Yunusa and injuring Kobe Burns.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPlayboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant GF: ReportCarti's attorney claims the rapper has been "falsely accused." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Reese In Jail Following Arrest For Aggravated Assault Against Family MemberLil Reese was reportedly arrested last month for the assault.By Rex Provost
- SportsMichael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Accused Of Assaulting Hospital StaffJeffrey Jordan was receiving care at a hospital when he reportedly got physical. By Alexander Cole
- MusicSpotemGottem Arrested By U.S. MarshalsThe rapper was reportedly arrested inside his hotel room with an AK-47 on his lap.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeYFN Lucci Denied Bond During First Court HearingYFN Lucci's first court hearing took place on Thursday, where he was denied bond.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeRayshard Brooks: Ex-Cop Devin Brosnan Calls Death "A Total Tragedy"Former cop Devin Brosnan and his attorney appeared for a television interview after being charged in Rayshard Brooks' death. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureQueen Naija Finds Missing Son Following Ex-Husband Chris Sails' ArrestQueen Naija was able to locate her 5-year-old son CJ after he was reported missing following her ex-husband Chris Sails' arrest for aggravated assault.By Lynn S.
- GossipQueen Naija Searches For Son After Ex Chris Sails Is Arrested For Assault: ReportQueen Naija didn't speak about her ex-husband Chris Sails being arrested, but she did plead for information regarding their son's whereabouts.By Erika Marie
- CrimeObie Trice Arrested For Aggravated Felony Assault & Restraining Order ViolationThe former Shady Records artist was taken into custody early Friday morning.By Lynn S.
- SportsL.A. Sparks' Riquna Williams Suspended Over Domestic Violence Incident: ReportThe Sparks guard allegedly hit her ex and pulled a gun on a man.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop" Star Brittney Taylor Slapped With Restraining Order Post-ArrestBrittney Taylor must stay away. By Aida C.
- MusicDave East Is Free: "Shouts To My Lawyer"The game, nay, the world needs Dave East. By Mitch Findlay