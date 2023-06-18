While all the new music that’s been dropping certainly has our attention, what’s really been taking over the world of rap news lately is a serious crime spree. Both the YSL RICO and YNW Melly’s double murder trials are currently unfolding, and Tory Lanez is still awaiting sentencing after he was jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in late 2022. In addition to those, we saw Boosie Badazz get picked up by federal agents earlier this week. Now, Blanco Tarantino TV reports that 19-year-old rapper Rot Ken has also been taken into custody.

The up-and-coming Atlanta artist – born Kenneth Williams – is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault. Allegations against him stem from a shooting on April 26, ultimately resulting in the death of 24-year-old Usaini Yunusa. 20-year-old Kobe Burns was injured at the time too but thankfully managed to recover. Police reports reveal that the gunfire took place around 6 PM at The Estates at Perimeter on St. Andrews Drive. The accused killers are said to have taken aim at the victims in their vehicle from another car.

Rot Ken’s Mugshot Surfaces Online

Rising underground rapper Rot Ken is facing murder and aggravated assault charges after being identified as a suspect in a Cobb County murder case 😢⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iFoTGu020n — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) June 18, 2023

Burns, who was allegedly intoxicated when the shooting started, quickly fled the scene. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before he crashed into trees near Interstate Parkway and was later transported to the hospital. There is apparently another suspect connected to the case alongside Ken, though their identity hasn’t been released at this time. Information remains mostly sparse at this time. However, it has been noted that the late Yunusa previously served prison time in Cobb County for weapons-related offences, drug dealing, and gang activity.

As for Rot Ken, he was served his murder warrant while already behind bars for an offence related to his probation. His past criminal record contains convictions including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, burglary, an theft by receiving stolen property. Elsewhere in the realm of crime and hip-hop, a Memphis man named CEO Teezy was killed earlier this month. His unexpected death came shortly after he was publicly named a person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder, which still remains unsolved by authorities. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

