It’s long been said that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. At this time, that cliché is proving to be somewhat true for YNW Melly. As his double-murder trial finally kicked off earlier this month, the 23-year-old saw a sudden boost in his streaming numbers. Consequently, tracks like “Murder on My Mind” and “Suicidal” have been skyrocketing. This has been exciting for both Melly and fans to witness. Nevertheless, not all the attention coming from his ongoing case has been flattering.

Apart from discovering his music, internet sleuths have also unearthed 2015 interrogation footage that shows the Florida native speaking with police about an unrelated incident. At the time, Melly was still a teenager, which has caused some to question the legalities of the recorded conversation between the rapper and the authorities. The 45-minute video is the first in a series of three, though the final two parts have yet to land on YouTube. It seems the next section will be shared on Tuesday (June 20) when Melly’s trial continues.

YNW Melly’s Underage Interrogation

Shorter clips from the full-length upload have been shared on blogs, many of them accusing YNW of snitching. “Is this the ni**a that sang ‘I gat murder on my mind 💀’?” one user asked in @akademiks’ Instagram comment section. “Ya better treat him the same way ya did Gunna and 6ix9ine 😂😂😂,” another person joked. Elsewhere, it’s been suggested that the video was intentionally leaked to alter the world’s perception of Melly. “The court system play a dirty game,” someone explained. “They specifically put this out to turn the public against him.”

Before the weekend began, YNW Melly’s ex-girlfriend’s mom was one of the final people to take the stand. During her testimony, the woman notably smiled at the accused killer before clarifying that she’s felt threatened by law enforcement throughout the legal process. Read everything she had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

