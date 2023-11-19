Rot Ken Shows Off Prison Shiesty In New Photos

Rapper Rot Ken, currently serving 20 years in prison for burglary, dropped some new photos showing off prison life. The small collection of images shows Ken chilling in his cell with another inmate. Furthermore, several images show Ken improvising a shiesty out of a white shirt. Additionally, several full-body images appear to show that Ken has drawn a custom Nike swoosh on his prison sandals.

As mentioned, Ken is currently doing a 20-year sentence for armed burglary. He was originally arrested back in June on a double murder charge dating back to April. However, he was sentenced to the two-decade stint on armed burglary charges dating back to 2021. Furthermore, he is ineligible for parole until 2032. That is if the June murder charges don't amount to any additional time behind bars. He is currently being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison. While Ken is only facing incarceration, the GDCSP is also home to Georgia's state execution chamber.

Rot Ken Shows Off Prison Life

However, it's not the first time that Ken has dropped some images from behind bars. Just a few days into his sentence, which began in early October, Ken released a handful of images showing him posting up with a group of inmates. "If You Think I’m Lien In My Raps Come Figure Me Out #FreeDaRest," Ken wrote in the caption. Furthermore, the images showed Ken without his signature dreads. His newly shaved head was a detail that many fans fixated on when the images first dropped.

Fans have expressed their relief that Ken appears to be doing well behind bars. However, many called for his release and expressed concern that he wasn't "leaving the street life" behind. Ken had been a rising star in the Atlanta scene, signed with Internet Money and slowly building his reputation. It remains to be seen if Ken, like many rappers before him, will continue to produce beats from jail.

