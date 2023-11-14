Fetty Wap Shares New Photo From Prison And Fans Are Still Thirsty

Earlier this year, the legal drama surrounding Fetty Wap reached a conclusion he probably wasn't hoping for. Back in March, he was sentenced to six years in jail for selling drugs. Even if he doesn't serve the entirety of his sentence that means he's likely to spend multiple years behind bars. His incarceration hasn't stopped him from communicating with his fans though. Occasionally he shares some updates on how he's doing and some pictures of himself from prison.

Earlier today, Fetty shared another new post. "King Zoovier" he captioned the post which features a picture of him crouched over sporting an expensive-looking watch. Despite his circumstances, when new pictures of Fetty Wap make their way online, fans tend to get thirsty. "He still fine idc idc idc" one of the top comments on a repost of the pic reads, and they aren't alone. Check out the picture and various fan reactions to it below.

Fetty Wap's Newest Prison Pic

Prison also hasn't stopped Fetty from recording and releasing new material. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Coi Leray for a new single "1738." The track was released with an accompanying lyric video and has racked up hundreds of thousands of plays on both Spotify and YouTube. It follows "Sweet Yamz," a track Fetty released last year. The song proved there's still plenty of love for the rapper out there as it's racked up more than 17 million streams on Spotify alone.

Alongside the release of the new single, Fetty Wap also announced that he was following it up with an album coming soon. The album is called King Zoo and its expected to drop later this month on November 24. It will be his first new project since 2021 when he dropped The Butterfly Effect. Though he hasn't revealed the rest of the tracklist yet fans are expecting more high-profile features involved. What do you think of fans continuing to be thirsty over Fetty Wap's jail photos? Let us know in the comment section below.

