Fetty Wap Announces New Album “King Zoo”

Earlier this year, Fetty Wap was handed a six-year prison sentence for various drug-trafficking charges. He's currently serving his time in New York City. For this reason, fans expected not to hear any new music from the rapper for a while. Fortunately for them, however, he recently announced that he has a new full-length album on the way, and it's scheduled to arrive in only a few weeks.

Fetty Wap's new LP, King Zoo, is slated for release on November 24 of this year. The album will follow Fetty Wap's last full-length release, The Butterfly Effect, which he dropped in 2021. Listeners just got a taste of what's to come on the new project with his single alongside Coi Leray. The duo delivered the new track, "1738," to fans yesterday.

King Zoo Arrives On November 24

So far, listeners are impressed with the new collab, and can't wait to hear what else the performer has in store for them. It's no doubt that the two east coasters make a great team, and fans were glad to hear Coi flexing her vocal abilities. While he's only a few months into his lengthy sentence, it's clear that Fetty Wap doesn't plan on letting his incarceration slow him down. Earlier this month, some new photos of the New Jersey native in prison surfaced online, appearing to show him faring well behind bars.

Though Fetty Wap's got upwards of five years left until he's finally released, his legal consequences won't end there. He'll undergo a five-year supervised release term once he's out, and follow some pretty strict conditions. He's to submit financial records, a DNA sample, seek permission to open any new bank accounts, and more. Are you looking forward to Fetty Wap's upcoming album King Zoo? How are you liking his new track alongside Coi Leray? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

