Fetty Wap And Coi Leray Are Looking To Get Freaky On “1738”

"1738, ayy," Fetty Wap is back! The Paterson, New Jersey native teams up with rising female singer and MC Coi Leray for an all-new single. For those who are not aware, Fetty is in the midst of a six-year prison sentence that came down back in May of this year. It became an extremely messy and lengthy series of events. After about two years of court appearances and four years of investigations, Fetty was found guilty of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances.

To be specific more than 100 kilograms of narcotics, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. However, throughout all of it, the rapper and crooner has been pushing out some singles and feature placements. He has not put out a full album since his 2021 record, The Butterfly Effect. This may be his most high-profile song Fetty has released in quite some time.

Listen To "1738" From Fetty Wap And Coi Leray

As we mentioned, Coi Leray is on the track. One thing that she can do respectably well is sing. That is exactly what she does on "1738." It is an R&B jam with plenty of auto-tuned lyrics about getting freaky in the sheets, or in the shower. Check out the lyric video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, you don't how to hide when you off the drank

1738, baby, I see your eyes watching me, ayy

Call me when it get late, ooh

I'll be on the way

I know you're fiendin' for your bae

