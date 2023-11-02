Rubi Rose Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Denim Shorts, Blows Kisses At Hawks Game

Rubi Rose recently stepped out for a Hawks game in Atlanta, unveiling a new series of photos from the excursion. In her carousel, Rubi's seen rocking a pair of denim shorts, a cozy hoodie, and eye-catching cowboy boots. She had fun with the flirty photoshoot, blowing some kisses and turning around to flaunt her figure. "I just want a n***a i can ball with," she captioned her post.

Rubi appeared to be in good spirits at the game, waving to fans on the jumbotron. Luckily for the Hawks, it looks like the performer acted as a good luck charm, as they took home their third win in a row. They beat the Washington Wizards 130-121. While it's unclear whether or not Rubi recruited any suitors to "ball with," the Kentucky native has certainly been up to some balling of her own lately.

Rubi Rose Steps Out For Hawks Game

Last night, Rubi Rose announced that she'll be joining Sexyy Red for upcoming dates on her Hood Hottest Princess tour. She unveiled a poster featuring the two of them, telling her followers "mommy back on tour." The duo will make their way around the U.S., stopping in notable cities like Orlando, Houston, LA, and more. While it's undebatable that Rubi continues to work her way to the top, one of her recent Tweets did spark some discussion.

The "I Like" performer took to the platform to reveal a list of her favorite artists of today. "Top 5 alive- Drake, The Weeknd, Future, Slime, Frank Ocean," she wrote. As expected, countless fans weighed in with their own opinions. While some thought her choices were pretty solid, others were sure to chime in with who they believe should have made the cut. What do you think of Rubi Rose's photos from the Atlanta Hawks game? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

