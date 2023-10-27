Rubi Rose’s Top 5 Artists Of All Time List Sparks Discussion

When it comes to music, we all have our personal preferences, and those preferences often extend to our favorite artists. Recently, Rubi Rose, the talented rapper and rising star in the hip-hop scene, shared her Top 5 Artists of All Time list on social media, setting off a wave of reactions and debate within the music community. Rubi Rose's list includes some of the biggest names in the music industry, and she doesn't hold back in her admiration for them. Her list reads as follows: "Top 5 alive- Drake, The Weeknd, Future, Slime, Frank Ocean." While these artists have undoubtedly left a profound impact on the music landscape, Rubi's choices did not go without scrutiny.

Social media lit up with reactions to her list, and it's safe to say that not everyone agreed with her selections. Some critics argued that her list was missing essential names, most notably Kendrick Lamar. Fans of Kendrick Lamar, who has received critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, expressed their surprise and disappointment that he didn't make the cut. One Twitter user went so far as to declare, "Any list without J. Cole is invalid," highlighting the omission of the North Carolina rapper, who has been a force in the industry for years. It's clear that music enthusiasts have strong opinions when it comes to their favorite artists, and Rubi Rose's list ignited a passionate discussion.

Read More: Rubi Rose Returns With First Single Of The Year With “Hood B****” Aesthetic”

Rubi Rose Names Her Favorites

"Didn’t even put Kendrick at 5, she drinkin fabuloso with ice," another person said. "Her Playlist is dry af idc," someone else said. Despite the controversy, it's important to remember that music is inherently subjective. What resonates with one person may not have the same impact on another. Rubi Rose's list reflects her personal taste and the artists who have influenced her the most. In a genre as diverse and dynamic as hip-hop and R&B, there's no shortage of talent to choose from, making it nearly impossible to create a list that everyone can agree on.

In the end, Rubi Rose's list is a testament to the wide variety of musical talent that exists today. While it may have stirred up some controversy, it also serves as a reminder of the vibrant discussions that music can spark. As fans continue to debate and share their own lists, it's clear that the love for music remains a unifying force, even when opinions vary. Who's in your top 5? Let us know on HNHH.

Read More: Latto References Ice Spice’s “Munch” On Offset’s New Album, Fans Speculate Beef