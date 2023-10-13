Rubi Rose Returns With First Single Of The Year With “Hood B****” Aesthetic”

Rubi Rose has been more well-known for her good looks, her modeling, and her fashion line. Just ask rapper Luh Tyler, he could not even name one Rubi song! But, it is mainly because she has remained in the backdrop working on those projects rather than dropping new songs. In fact, it has been over a year since her last single, "Wifey." On top of all of that, three years have passed since her debut album, For The Streets. However, the Kentucky-born multi-talent is finally back with a new song for the fans who have been waiting for it.

"Hood B**** Aesthetic" is all about flexing the hard work that has led Rubi to become the media starlet she is today. It features production credits from some big names, Murda Beatz and FNZ. Might as well go all out since it has been a hot minute. Rubi sounds braggadocious over this luxuriously smooth trap beat.

"Ran up so much money, I feel like Kodak when I spread it (Glee) / Hood b**** my aesthetic, don't like it? Then express it." There are plenty of bars like this all throughout. However, there is one interesting bar about surgeons. "He on my body like surgeons (Surgeons)." This is interesting because, during her announcement of her push-up bra line, many were claiming she got plastic surgery. She might have to answer for those commenters once again.

Quotable Lyrics:

B*****s holding empty bags

I stay to myself, my anti-friendly a**

I don't like attention, they think that I seek it though

With or without makeup, I'm still decent though

Money keep increasing, so

I don't trip, I'll rather go to Mykanos

