J.I.D Thinks J. Cole Had A Better Verse Than Drake On “First Person Shooter”

Whenever two rappers are featured on a song together, there's a competitive spirit that seeps in: who had the better verse? Over the past week, there's been one song on everyone's minds that perfectly fits into that conversation. Moreover, J. Cole and Drake teamed up for the first time in ten years for "First Person Shooter," one of the best cuts on Drizzy's album For All The Dogs. Now, we have a pretty authoritative voice to weigh in on who bested the other lyrically on the tracks. Dreamville's own J.I.D recently spoke to Never Is Forever and, in a TikTok clip, had a pretty interesting conclusion.

"Yeat," the Atlanta native answered jokingly when asked who had the best verse on "First Person Shooter." "I know," J.I.D said with a laugh when the interviewer tried to correct him. It seems like he didn't want to have to pick between the two, or just thought that (for meme-related reasons or being genuinely impressed) Yeat just outdid both of them. Then, the interviewer asked the "Half Doin Dope" MC to pick specifically between J. Cole and Drake, and the truth came straight from the heart. "I'ma go with J. Cole all day, it wasn't even close. We love Drake though, but..."

Read More: J. Cole & Yeat’s “For All The Dogs” Features Battling For Either’s First No. 1 Hit

J.I.D Crowns A Verse On "First Person Shooter"

With the run that J.I.D's been on in the past few years (and all the great music to come very soon from him), it's fair to say that he would wash either Cole or Drizzy these days. That aside, though, this got fans debating about "First Person Shooter" again, although most people agree with his take. However, let's not downplay Drake's performance, as he had some sharp bars and also had two beats to work with. The important thing at the end of the day is that a great record emerged from it, one that stands out within and beyond the project it sits in.

Meanwhile, what do you think of this take? Do you think that it's a no-contest victory for North Carolina on "First Person Shooter" or did the 6 God prove why it landed on his album and not Cole's? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on J.I.D, Drake, and J. Cole.

Read More: J.I.D On Coca-Cola, Atlanta’s Global Influence & If “Stick” Is The Definitive Festival Banger