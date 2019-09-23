opinion
- MusicPete Rock On What Ruined Hip-Hop: "We Lost Our Integrity Chasing The Money"He calls out the integrity of the genre.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsRubi Rose's Twitter Reveals Opinions On Cheating Men & "Pink D**k""I love all races tho," Rubi assured her followers after sharing her sexual preferences.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Yachty Claims Hip Hop's In A "Terrible Place," Thinks Artists Play It Too SafeLil Yachty says there's "a lot less originality" nowadays than there used to be.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRubi Rose's Top 5 Artists Of All Time List Sparks DiscussionRubi Rose shares her favs, and it's not who people thought she should put.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Shares His Controversial Take On GenderNe-Yo says he comes from a time where "a man was a man and woman was a woman."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJim Carrey "Was Sickened" By Will Smith's Standing Ovation Following Oscars Slap"[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated," the Canadian actor speculated.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJudd Apatow & Jim Gaffigan Criticized For Comments On Chris Rock & Will Smith's BeefGaffigan deleted his post comparing the "Hitch" actor to former President Donald Trump, which earned him plenty of backlash.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesTom Ford Shares Mixed Review Of "House Of Gucci"Tom Ford has a mixed response to Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci."By Cole Blake
- GramVan Lathan Shares His Thoughts On Festivals Cancelling DaBaby“Stop back flipping to excuse bad behavior” - Van Lathan says. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPlies Breaks Down Stance On The COVID-19 VaccinePlies takes a moment to explain his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination, maintaining that he'll be taking it at the first opportunity. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsConor McGregor Gives His Real Opinion Of KhabibConor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have certainly had their differences.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsJoe Budden Passionately Explains Why A$AP Rocky Isn't A Music StarJoe Budden doesn't even think A$AP Rocky could sell out Madison Square Garden.By Alex Zidel
- TVStephen A. Smith Loses It On Max Kellerman Over LeBron James TakeWorking with Max can prove to be a handful.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesIce-T Seriously Doubts "New Jack City" Remake Will Live Up To Original"New Jack City" served as Ice-T's first major role in a film.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsK. Michelle Explains Why She Thinks "Men Are Not Good People""I said what I said and feel how I feel."By Chantilly Post