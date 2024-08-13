Tyler, The Creator Shares Harsh Opinion About A Lot Of New Rappers

You'll be able to catch the full interview tomorrow, August 14.

Tyler, The Creator has proven again and again that he is an artist's artist. He truly tries to evolve and experiment with sounds, textures, and genres, to bring a different listening experience to each project. It's why he's become one of the biggest names in hip-hop, especially over the last several years or so. It's been quite a bit since we got a new project from the California chameleon, with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST being the most recent in 2021. We did get the extended version, The Estate Sale in 2023, but not a truly fresh and separate LP. We are going to hear him collaborate with A$AP Rocky again when DON'T BE DUMB drops on August 30.

While we continue to hope for new music, Tyler, The Creator is sharing some pretty blunt comments/opinions on the current landscape of hip-hop. This is nothing new as he is going to speak out if he feels passionate about something. In this case, the IGOR creator is putting a lot of the new rappers on blast for not respecting the art form and thus do not deserve the musician title. In a repost from NFR Podcast, the clip sees Tyler sitting down with Maverick Carter, a close friend and collaborator of LeBron James.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa Reunites With Sexual Assault Accuser That Walked Back His Allegations

Tyler, The Creator Thinks A Lot Of Rappers Aren't True Musicians

He hosts his own show called Mavericks which is produced by Bron and Mav's media company, SpringHill. His sit-down with Tyler will air on YouTube tomorrow, August 14, according to the teaser. In the short preview, he says, "There are so many n****s out right now who aren’t musicians, that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records", he states. Later, Tyler adds, "[They] publicly will be like, 'I don’t give a f*** about music, I just do this s*** for money'”. Hilariously, at the end of the video, there's an audio bite of Tyler saying that someone's going to take this out of context. We will have to wait to hear the full conversation, but it seems pretty clear cut to us that Tyler doesn't have a lot of respect for this new wave of talent.