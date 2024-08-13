Afrika Bambaataa Reunites With Sexual Assault Accuser That Walked Back His Allegations

BYGabriel Bras Nevares986 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Black Rock Coalition Presents: All the Woo In The World: All-Star Celebration Of Bernie Worrell Benefit/Fundraiser
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: DJ Afrika Bambaata performs at the Black Rock Coalition Presents: All The Woo In The World--An All-Star Celebration benefit concert for Bernie Worrell event at Webster Hall on April 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage/Getty Images)
Ronald "Bee-Stinger" Savage wants to heal and move on from the Afrika Bambaataa situation, and alleged he was wrong about his claims.

Afrika Bambaataa has one of hip-hop's most complicated, controversial, and crucial legacies in legendary and ugly ways alike. The hip-hop originator and pioneer also faced a slew of child sex trafficking and sexual assault accusations over the past eight years or so, which have really tainted his contributions to the culture in at least a small but nonetheless significant way. However, one of his accusers, Ronald "Bee-Stinger" Savage, linked up with him at an event for a Zulu Nation member, and Savage gave the following statement exclusively to AllHipHop: "Never underestimate the power of God when he intervenes in an affair he sets everything straight."

"Bambaataa is not a pedophile and, in my eyes, he was doing something that was consensual with someone that he thought was of age," Savage said of Afrika Bambaataa during a recent interview with Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur. "I wish, back in 2016, I remembered about the fake ID, I wasn’t thinking about that I had forgot about that I was in deep depression and still dealing with the trauma as an adult. I want to apologize for the little kid that didn’t know anybody and just wanted to be down with this thing called hip-hop so I pretended to be older.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legend

Afrika Bambaataa's Accuser Changes His Perspective

"This is something that took place 35 to over 40 years ago," Savage continued concerning Afrikaa Bambaataa. "This man has never been convicted of anything. Let it go. I needed to set the record straight [and get] my closure. I just hope this brings healing to people around the world. If I can have forgiveness and healing, so can you." Ronald Savage is a former hip-hop artist that also got involved in a lot of politics and activism in New York, particularly in regards to child molestation.

He accused Afrika Bambaataa of sexually abusing him back in 1980 when Savage was just 15 years old. This kicked off a wave of accusations against the rap legend. This will probably be quite a complex and controversial walk-back to see evolve in the public consciousness. Let's see how people respond to this shifting legacy.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa Continues To Deny Molestation Accusations In New Interview

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...