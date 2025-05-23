Afrika Bambaataa Loses Child Sex Abuse & Trafficking Case Due To Default Judgement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 652 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Afrika Bambaataa Child Sex Abuse Trafficking Case Hip Hop News
DJ Afrika Bambaataa during Gen Art and Eclipse Flash Present National DJ Search "On the 1's and 2's" at The Supper Club in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images)
Afrika Bambaataa never legally responded to the 2021 lawsuit against him from an anonymous and alleged abuse and trafficking victim.

The legacy of Afrika Bambaataa as a hip-hop pioneer is a complicated one due to the heinous allegations that surfaced last decade. They followed him into this one as well, and according to Pitchfork, he has now lost a major lawsuit against him.

A 2021 lawsuit from an anonymous man accused the DJ of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, allegedly starting when the John Doe was 12 years old. The supposed timeframe of 1991 to 1995 for these alleged crimes suggests Bambaataa would've been 33 or 34 years old when the alleged abuse began.

Since he never legally responded to these allegations, Judge Alexander M. Tisch granted Doe a default judgement "without opposition" in New York court. "An assessment of damages against defendant Lance Taylor shall be referred to a Special Referee for inquest," online court documents reportedly indicate.

This anonymous lawsuit emerged about five years after Afrika Bambaataa's allegations blew up. This was thanks to accusations from Ronald Savage, who claims he sexually abused him as a minor in the 1980s. Bambaataa denied these accusations and many others which emerged in its wake, and refrained from the public eye ever since.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa Continues To Deny Molestation Accusations In New Interview

Afrika Bambaataa Net Worth
Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History's Hip Hop Initiative
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa speaks during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

This follows another allegation against Afrika Bambaataa, this time from French rapper Solo. He claims the rap trailblazer sexually assaulted him when he was only 16 years old.

But as far as Ronald Savage's allegations against Afrika Bambaataa, the two actually recently linked up. Savage walked back his accusations and stated the following to AllHipHop after their meeting: "Never underestimate the power of God when he intervenes in an affair he sets everything straight."

"Bambaataa is not a pedophile and, in my eyes, he was doing something that was consensual with someone that he thought was of age," Savage said in an interview with Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur. "I wish, back in 2016, I remembered about the fake ID, I wasn’t thinking about that I had forgot about that I was in deep depression and still dealing with the trauma as an adult. I want to apologize for the little kid that didn’t know anybody and just wanted to be down with this thing called hip-hop so I pretended to be older."

Of course, none of this invalidates each other. We will see if Bambaataa ever responds to these allegations again in the future. Last time we spoke on his net worth, it was at around $500K, and we will see if these legal situations changes that.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The DJ

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Black Rock Coalition Presents: All the Woo In The World: All-Star Celebration Of Bernie Worrell Benefit/Fundraiser Music Afrika Bambaataa Reunites With Sexual Assault Accuser That Walked Back His Allegations 2.3K
Meeting Of The Minds Town Hall Discussion Music Afrika Bambaataa's Alleged Victim Pushes For Ruling In Sexual Abuse Case 736
Hennessy Presents The Chase Music Afrika Bambaataa Hit With Sexual Abuse Allegations From French Rapper 837
Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History's Hip Hop Initiative Music Afrika Bambaataa Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legend 4.5K