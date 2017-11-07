child abuse case
- EntertainmentTommie Lee Cites Mental Health Issues In Child Abuse CaseTommie's acceptance in a mental health program can alter her sentence. By Chantilly Post
- Music"LHHATL" Star Tommie Lee Speaks Her "Truth" About Child Abuse ChargesThe reality star speaks on her recent charges in the documentary.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop" Star Tommie Lee Back In Jail After Drunken Court AppearanceTommie Lee was in court for her child abuse case.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTyrese Gibson Prepares To Announce Something On Facebook This AfternoonTyrese Gibson is rallying up his fans to his Facebook account for an upcoming announcement. By Chantilly Post