Afrika Bambaataa's Alleged Victim Pushes For Ruling In Sexual Abuse Case

The anonymous man is seeking a default judgment.

Meeting Of The Minds Town Hall Discussion

Back in 2016, former music executive and politician Ronald Savage came forward to accuse Afrika Bambaataa of molesting him in the late 70s, when he was between the ages of 12 and 14. After he shared his story, various other alleged victims spoke out with similar accusations. One of his former bodyguards even suggested that he may have witnessed some concerning activity. As a result, Bambaataa was kicked out of Zulu Nation, an international hip-hop awareness group he founded himself in 1973.

Now, one of Bambaataa's anonymous alleged victims, who accused the artist of child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in a 2021 lawsuit, is urging the judge to make a ruling. According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, John Doe previously filed a motion seeking a default judgment. In new court documents from earlier this week, he asks the judge for an update.

Afrika Bambaataa's Anonymous Accuser Wants An Update

Afrika Bambaataa performs at Brooklyn Bowl on February 26, 2015, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“From 1991 to 1995, Plaintiff was invited to Defendant’s apartment, located in the BRH, where he was repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse consisting of mutual masturbation and sodomy,” the lawsuit alleges. “During the same time period, Plaintiff was transported by Defendant Taylor, to other locations and offered for sex to other adult men in exchange for money. Defendant Taylor, intentional sexual assault of Plaintiff was for his own sexual gratification and without regard for the Plaintiff’s well-being. Defendant Taylor, performed the aforementioned actions for his own sexual gratification and without Plaintiff’s consent.”

Allegedly, the victim was only 12 years old when the abuse began. He later sued Bambaataa for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gross negligence. Universal Zulu Nation and XYZ Corp were additionally named as defendants in the suit. What do you think of Afrika Bambaataa's alleged victim urging a judge to decide on their motion for a default judgment? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

