sexual abuse allegations
- PoliticsNew York Mayor Eric Adams Accused Of Sexual Assault: What We KnowThe mayor of NY was one of many notable figures hit by the recent tidal wave of sexual assault allegations.By Demi Phillips
- CrimeJamie Foxx Sued For Sexual Assault: What We KnowThe actor and singer has also been caught in the crossfires of the Adult Survivors Act.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJimmy Iovine Faces Sexual Abuse And Harassment Allegations: Another Music Mogul In The SpotlightThe lawsuit is forthcoming.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureRussell Brand Net Worth 2023: What Is The Comedian Worth?The multifaceted journey of Russell Brand from British comedian to global superstar, exploring his achievements and controversies.By Jake Skudder
- SportsGeorge Foreman Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors In 1970s: ReportTwo women claim they met Foreman as children because their fathers worked for him. Foreman reportedly insists he's being extorted.By Erika Marie
- GramR. Kelly Trial: Sparkle Claims Niece Lied About Her On The StandSparkle, one of Kelly's former artists, has long claimed that he abused her niece. Now, the niece testified that Sparkle encouraged the relationship.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Congratulates Johnny Depp, Uses His Win To Bash #MeTooShe gave herself a pat on the back for not believing Amber Heard's allegations, calling her "toxic" and "mentally unstable."By Erika Marie
- MusicRaz Simone Sued By 5 Women Over Sexual Abuse And Assault AllegationsRaz Simone is being sued by five women for allegations of sexual abuse and assault including sex trafficking. Each woman is seeking $1M in damages. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeR. Kelly Defense Team Compares Him To MLK, Mike Pence, Hugh Hefner: ReportDuring closing arguments, Kelly's defense reportedly recited portions of Dr. King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLondon On Da Track's Mom Testifies In R. Kelly Trial: ReportCheryl Mack was once Kelly's assistant and claimed that she witnessed an encounter between Kelly and a woman who has accused him of sexual abuse.By Erika Marie
- Crime"The Wire" Actor Gbenga Akinnagbe Accuses Journalist Of Sexual Assault: ReportThe actor claims that Lola Adesioye touched him inappropriately, but her attorney calls the allegations "blatantly false."By Erika Marie
- GossipSoulja Boy Denies Abusing Jane Doe, Wants Lawsuit Tossed Out: ReportMonths ago, an unidentified woman who says she dated the rapper filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of physical & sexual abuse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFormer Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Denies Sexual Abuse AccusationsA pastor & former employee of the Lentz family wrote an essay that included allegations of sexual abuse, bullying, & manipulation.By Erika Marie
- GossipT.I. & Tiny Allegedly Tried To Make A Deal With Sexual Abuse Accusers: ReportAn attorney representing several of T.I. & Tiny's accusers claims the couple tried to strike a deal with them.By Alex Zidel
- GramAzealia Banks Calls Out Public For "Never [Checking]" T.I. Over Alleged Violent ThreatsShe has been at odds with T.I. in the past, but she claims he told her he would "slit my throat and toss me down the stairs."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureT.I. & Tiny Not Yet Facing Charges Amid Sexual Abuse AllegationsNo lawsuits against the couple have been filed as of yet amid the allegations. By Madusa S.