Wack 100 Has One Wish For Meek Mill Following Diddy Home Raid

Wack 100 says he hopes Diddy was able to get rid of the alleged evidence in his houses before Homeland Security raided his properties on Monday. He made the wish for Meek Mill's sake on Instagram. In the latest lawsuit plaguing Diddy, producer Lil Rod accuses the Bad Boy mogul of bragging about sleeping with a rapper who fans believe to be Meek.

"For Meek Mill's sake I hope Diddy no Diddy got rid of those photos & tapes," Wack wrote in his post. He added in the caption: "@tip I hope you didn't do this to #Diddy. 'CallTIP not T.I.P, but WE-TIP.'" Fans in the comments section labeled his jokes disrespectful. "This isn’t funny bro. This is involving his children man!" one wrote. Another commented: "Dude you really the biggest hater and it’s sad."

Federal Agents Arrive At Diddy's Miami Property

Federal and Homeland Security Investigation agents are seen at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs's home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. Homes belonging to Sean. "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The raids on Diddy's properties were carried out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement. They are related to an investigation into sex trafficking in the Southern District of New York. Diddy was reportedly aboard a flight from California to Antigua at the time. Check out Wack 100's jokes about the incident below.

Wack 100 Calls Out Diddy

Diddy has yet to comment on the raids but has denied the allegations against him on several occasions in recent months. Be on the lookout for further updates on the fallout from the case against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

