Diddy Sexual Abuse Hotline Receives 12,000 Calls In 24-Hour Span

The number of them that are credible remains to be seen.

The number of Diddy lawsuits and allegations is simply dumbfounding and it's going to continue to grow. Tony Buzbee, a high-profile Houston attorney who's worked against clients such as Deshaun Watson, is helping contribute to that stack of legal papers by representing 120 alleged sexual assault/abuse victims. It's worth noting their cases have yet to be filed. Earlier this month, he revealed this in a press conference and spoke with a sense of urgency and encouragement. "This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue. We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior," he began.

"As we do this important work, we ask that the public understand it is very difficult and takes an incredible amount of courage for victims to come forward. I ask that we treat these brave individuals with the dignity and compassion that they deserve as they go through this trying time." Following these statements, Buzbee then implored any one with potential allegations against Diddy to call the Sexual Assault Hotline. This instruction has led to some pretty negative reactions from other media personalities and the internet at large. Charlamagne tha God, along with the rest of The Breakfast Club, were quick to label it as a "joke" and that it's going to discredit people who might have actual stories to tell.

The Internet Doesn't Understand The Need For Opening A Hotline For Diddy

Well, there's a good chance that Buzbee and whoever else was responsible for opening up the phones are going to prove these critics right because the number of callers is jaw-dropping. According to HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED and E! News, the attorney says that since that aforementioned press conference, the hotline had received 12,000 in just 24 hours. “When I made an announcement that I was going to pursue this case, the floodgates really opened. In a 10-day period we got 3,200 calls and then from the press conference we had yesterday, we had 12,000 calls in about 24 hours... I was not expecting the high volume of contact that we’ve gotten in the last 24 hours," Buzbee said. Of course, this doesn't mean that all of them are in "good faith," so it will be interesting to see how all of these unfold.