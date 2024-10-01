Diddy Could Face Even More Charges As "Well Over" 100 Alleged Victims Plan To Come Forward

Diddy could be in even more trouble.

Tony Buzbee, an attorney based out of Houston, says he has “well over” 100 alleged victims including both men and women who are ready to file lawsuits against Diddy. They accuse him of rape, sexual assault, and more. According to FOX 26 Houston, Buzbee plans to discuss the cases at a press conference at 1:00 PM, CST on Tuesday.

“This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue," he said in a statement to the outlet. "We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior. As we do this important work, we ask that the public understand it is very difficult and takes an incredible amount of courage for victims to come forward. I ask that we treat these brave individuals with the dignity and compassion that they deserve as they go through this trying time.” He also asked anyone else with allegations against Diddy to reach out to the Sexual Assault Hotline number at 1-800-200-7474. Fox 5 News New York reports that the new allegations could possibly lead to new charges as well.

One Of Diddy's Alleged Victims Speaks Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Attorney Gloria Allred holds a press conference with Thalia Graves, an alleged victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs, on September 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Thalia Graves is also suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for alleged sexual assault. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Buzbee's announcement comes after authorities in New York arrested the Bad Boy mogul, earlier this month, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy's already pleaded not guilty and plans to fight his case in court. "I don’t see it happening… because he believes he’s innocent," his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ regarding the idea of taking a plea deal. "He believes he’s innocent and what’s more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself, for his family and for everybody who has been targeted by the federal government."