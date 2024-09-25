Diddy's Latest Accuser Speaks Out After Filing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The latest lawsuit comes after Diddy was arrested, last week.

Diddy and his former bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, are facing a lawsuit accusing them of drugging and violently raping a woman at the Bad Boy Records studio in 2001. The alleged victim, Thalia Graves, filed the case in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Afterward, she and her lawyer, Gloria Allred, held a press conference to discuss the claims.

“The internal pain after being sexually assaulted has been incredibly deep and hard to put into words,” Graves said. “It goes beyond just the physical harm caused during the assault. It’s a pain that reaches into the very core of who I am leaving emotional scars that may never fully heal.” She added: “Being blamed, questioned and threatened has oftentimes made me feel worthless, isolated and sometimes responsible for what has happened to me. I am emotionally scarred. I’m glad that [Combs] is locked up but that is a temporary feeling of relief.”

Thalia Graves Gets Emotional During Her Press Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Thalia Graves, an alleged victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs, is seen during a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred on September 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Thalia Graves is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for alleged sexual assault. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The lawsuit accuses Diddy and Sherman of lacing one of her drinks at the studio. After unknowingly consuming the drug in the drink, Graves allegedly lost consciousness and was bound and restrained when she awoke. In 2023, she claims to have learned that a video of the alleged attack exists which exacerbated her emotional distress. Sherman has denied the allegations in a statement to the Daily Mail, labeling the lawsuit a "money grab."

Thalia Graves Speaks Out