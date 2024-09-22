Charlamagne Tha God Questions Why Diddy Might've Committed The Crimes He's Accused Of

While Charlamagne made it clear that these are all just allegations and not conclusive proof, he tried to break down Diddy's character.

Charlamagne Tha God, like many others online, became very outspoken when it comes to the Diddy scandal. Moreover, he's warned his alleged associates of retribution, spoken on his inner circle, and done a lot to try to wade through and understand the allegations and supposed lifestyle at hand. For example, during the radio host's latest sit-down with Andrew Schulz for their Brilliant Idiots podcast, they discussed why Sean Combs might've done the things he allegedly did.

"Diddy, for some reason, he's either incredibly arrogant and doesn't think that he can be taken down, or he believes that he's innocent, or he believes that there are people that would go down if he went down and they wouldn't want that to happen. People in a position of power," Andrew Schulz posited. "All of that could be true, or he could just be too far gone," Charlamagne Tha God replied. "He could be too far gone off the drugs, and the alcohol, and the power, and the ego that he's just delusional as f**k. Oh, my God. Yes, [I've seen power corrupt] a million times!

Charlamange Tha God Tries To Understand Diddy's Alleged Actions

"Actually, when I read the indictment, I'm reading it, I'm just like, this is just a dude that... He's super power-trippy," Charlamagne Tha God said of Diddy. "Super ego-trippy. And it's the drugs, and it's the alcohol, right? If you ask me, I think this man – this is a podcast, and this is what we do on a podcast, [this is allegedly], yes. I think this man has so much grief and trauma that he's just always trying to escape. That's why it's always so much drugs, so much alcohol, and sex.