Charlamagne Tha God Scrutinizes Diddy’s Inner Circle Amid Indictment

What did Diddy's friends do about all this?

The news of Diddy's indictment, arrest, and denials of bond in court have been pretty chaotic to witness, as everyone is reading these documents and commenting on all these accusations. Most of them (except for his recorded abuse of Cassie in a hotel room in 2016) remain allegations and not confirmed crimes. We have to wait for a due legal process to come to any conclusions. Still, many folks wonder what the Bad Boy mogul's inner circle must have been like amid all this, regardless of whether their debauchery was criminal. For example, Charlamagne Tha God recently posited on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club that Sean Combs probably did not have many true friends in his circle that warned him about these alleged crimes, if they did happen. Still, his comments also apply to people being able to check his hedonism.

"Yeah, [I don't see this going well for Diddy whatsoever] neither," Charlamagne Tha God expressed on The Breakfast Club. "I just really can't wrap my mind around someone having so much to lose and moving the way he was moving. It just makes me think that man doesn't have not one single solitary friend around him. Because if you're worth a billion dollars, you got kids, you got all these employees, all you need is one person that cares about you.

Read More: Diddy Indictment Prompts Baby Oil PSA From Vegas Brothel

The Breakfast Club Discusses Diddy Drama

"All it takes is one person to say 'Hell no,'" Charlamagne Tha God continued concerning Diddy. "'Get these guns away from him. No, you not getting no prostitutes. You're getting a girlfriend. Actually, you need a wife.' Somebody should've been there to tell Sean Combs to grow up. But maybe he didn't listen because he's too far gone off drugs, alcohol, and booty. All types of booty. Variety of booty. Women booty. Men booty. Other booty. In the indictment, it says 'women and others.' 72 gender identities, Diddy seems like he wanted to try every flavor. What about the booty?