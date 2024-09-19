Diddy Indictment Prompts Baby Oil PSA From Vegas Brothel

Reportedly, Diddy had over 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized during the raids of his mansions.

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested in New York City. A day later, his federal indictment was unsealed, revealing disturbing details of Homeland Security's raids of his two mansions. According to TMZ, various firearms, narcotics, and more were found in the homes. Alleged "Freak off" supplies, including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and other lubricants, were also seized.

The indictment describes the alleged freak offs as "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." The baby oil tidbit has gotten a great deal of attention online, resulting in countless memes about the bizarre discovery. It's even prompted experts to come forward with a PSA about the substance.

Baby Oil Should Not Be Used As Lubricant, Experts Say

A rep from the Chicken Ranch Brothel near Las Vegas recently chatted with TMZ, reminding the public that baby oil should not be used as a lubricant. They note that it's harmful to vaginal health and can degrade latex condoms, potentially resulting in unwanted pregnancies or STDs. Obviously, it's unconfirmed exactly what Diddy was using the baby oil for, but this is a helpful PSA nonetheless now that it's a hot topic.

As for Diddy's legal issues, he appeared in court for an appeal hearing yesterday, where he asked a judge for pre-trial release on bail for the second time. Once again, his request was denied, meaning he'll remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until further notice. He's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars and a maximum of life. What do you think of a Las Vegas brothel warning against the use of baby oil for sex after Diddy's arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.