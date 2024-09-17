50 Cent Clowns Diddy For His Alleged Egregious Use Of Baby Oil

50 Cent takes no prisoners.

50 Cent is someone who has taken shots at Diddy at every single opportunity. Overall, it is one of his favorite pastimes. It is something that he has been able to do quite a bit lately thanks to the various allegations surrounding the music mogul. In fact, earlier today, Diddy was officially indicted on charges of kidnapping, racketeering, and even sex trafficking. The indictment alleges that Diddy was operating a massive criminal organization that sought to traffic women for sex and to also engage in alleged drug operations.

Throughout the indictment, there are all sorts of passages about the alleged evidence that was obtained during the infamous raids back in March. One piece of evidence has the entire world talking right now. Of course, we are talking about the alleged 1000 bottles of baby oil lubricant that were confiscated. The state claims this lubricant was stocked at various hotels where Diddy and associates would allegedly engage in the "freak offs." Now, 50 Cent is taking aim at Diddy in the only way he knows how.

Read More: Fyre Festival Organizer Wants 50 Cent To Replace Ja Rule For Second Iteration

50 Cent Weighs In

"Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house," Fif wrote. One has to wonder how Drew Barrymore must feel about 50 using her to get a dig in at Diddy. Having said that, fans were waiting for Fif to drop this kind of commentary. It was inevitable, and it finally happened. Subsequently, fans will now just have to wait and see how this Diddy case shapes up. As it stands, he is still in jail.

Let us know what you think about 50 Cent trolling Diddy, in the comments section down below. Were you shocked by the contents of today's indictment? Do you believe that the mogul's career is officially over or is there a path to redemption? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.