50 Cent Torments Floyd Mayweather Again Over Boxer's Bold Claims Of Owning "100 Buildings" In New York

When 50 Cent has a target, he locks on and never lets go. That rule applies to Floyd Mayweather too, even though they did seem to mend their relationship a couple of years ago. But things are back to how they used to be for about a decade and once again, it has to do with money. That's at least what the G-Unit boss has been teasing the legendary boxer over for the last couple of weeks now. Floyd Mayweather inadvertently started this latest chapter in their feud during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, he made some extremely bold claims during his sit-down about his business portfolio.

"I don't know the exact number. I own, right now, somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more, I think 99% of my buildings are in New York City." 50 Cent practically burst into tears laughing at this posting on Instagram, "Oh my God. If there safe to say, I should say LOL. Champ is the richest special ed student. LMAO." He continued in his own comment section by suggesting that Floyd has no idea what he's doing or how many properties he actually owns.

"Oh sh*t wait I think Champ think he own them buildings. They beating him out of the money. He saying he don’t know what he own... Somebody tell champ he just publicly said he live in NY. They will come and take 58% of any income he has." Even though he's already given his thoughts on that audio clip, 50 felt it was necessary to pile on with presumably an AI-generated image of Floyd with the lying nose of Pinocchio while wearing the character's normal attire.