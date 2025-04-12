50 Cent Torments Floyd Mayweather Again Over Boxer's Bold Claims Of Owning "100 Buildings" In New York

50 Cent has been on Floyd Mayweather a lot over the last couple of weeks, and this commentary follows the boxer's Jimmy Fallon interview.

When 50 Cent has a target, he locks on and never lets go. That rule applies to Floyd Mayweather too, even though they did seem to mend their relationship a couple of years ago. But things are back to how they used to be for about a decade and once again, it has to do with money. That's at least what the G-Unit boss has been teasing the legendary boxer over for the last couple of weeks now. Floyd Mayweather inadvertently started this latest chapter in their feud during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, he made some extremely bold claims during his sit-down about his business portfolio.

"I don't know the exact number. I own, right now, somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more, I think 99% of my buildings are in New York City." 50 Cent practically burst into tears laughing at this posting on Instagram, "Oh my God. If there safe to say, I should say LOL. Champ is the richest special ed student. LMAO." He continued in his own comment section by suggesting that Floyd has no idea what he's doing or how many properties he actually owns.

50 Cent Floyd Mayweather Beef

"Oh sh*t wait I think Champ think he own them buildings. They beating him out of the money. He saying he don’t know what he own... Somebody tell champ he just publicly said he live in NY. They will come and take 58% of any income he has." Even though he's already given his thoughts on that audio clip, 50 felt it was necessary to pile on with presumably an AI-generated image of Floyd with the lying nose of Pinocchio while wearing the character's normal attire.

He captioned the photo and audio writing, "Over a hundred buildings and 99% in New York. 😆LOL THATS CAP CHAMP WE SHOULD SLAP THE SH!T OUT YOU. LMAO GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎥let’s work!" Additionally, Fif would later post a news story about hos business ventures to rub it in Mayweather's nose that he knows how to do business better than him. "Hey i noticed when i post about real business, it gets less likes but this is what you should like. Zip would say Let’s get to that!" he wrote. As we stated earlier, 50 and Floyd have had past issues surrounding finances. Per The U.S. Sun, their fallout had to do with Mayweather reportedly not paying 50 $2 million after helping the athlete out with his career while he was behind bars for a misdemeanor domestic battery case in the early 2010s.

