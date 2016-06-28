buildings
- MusicKanye West Makes An Official Return To InstagramKanye West makes his second return to Instagram this year.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyA 2nd Earthquake Ravages The Indonesian Island Of Lombok, 37 Reported DeadDisaster strikes in Southeast Asia.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Projects Rumored "Revival" Cover Art Onto Detroit BuildingsEminem lights up the skyline in Detroit with "Revival" teaser. By Matt F
- NewsKanye West Screens "Famous" Video Across Buildings In NYCKanye West is screening his video for "Famous" across in buildings in NYC.By Kevin Goddard