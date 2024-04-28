50 Cent Keeps Trolling Floyd Mayweather Amid Gervonta Davis Beef

50 Cent hopped back into the Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis beef, and although he seemingly deleted his posts on the matter, ink dries in milliseconds in the social media age. Moreover, he had previously seemed to legitimately express concern over Davis' claim that Mayweather was being held in Dubai for owing the wrong people money. Now, it seems like the G-Unit mogul is ready to see a battle between these two after the former threatened to knock the latter out amid their tensions. "Ahh Champ [Gervonta] gonna f**k you up champ, I think you should only text him. Tank sharp right now might knock you right the f**k out!" he captioned an Instagram repost of Davis' threat.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis are the subject of 50 Cent's fascination right now due to a spat that broke out between them over social media. This resulted from comments that the former made about other boxers faking the lavish lifestyle they aim to live and not really having things in order nor understanding the sacrifices to get to that point. Davis thought that his former mentor aimed some of these comments at him, and then made the Dubai claims. Not only do they have a history together of friends turned enemies, but so do Mayweather and Fif.

50 Cent's Latest Troll Of Frenemy Floyd Mayweather Versus Gervonta Davis

Then, the conflict kept escalating online with pot shots from one to the other. Since many of these tweets and posts from Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis, and 50 Cent have been deleted, it's unclear where things stand now. Maybe they were able to reach some sort of agreement behind closed doors or coincidentally agreed that it wasn't worth keeping that negativity online. For now, it's a hard call to make.

Meanwhile, even other boxers like Ryan Garcia chose to jump into this feud, so who knows what could happen next? All we know is that there's a lot of history here, and this might not be something that a fight or a sit-down conversation could resolve. Hopefully they keep looking for that solution, or at least find humor and no serious animosity in some Internet trolling. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather, and Gervonta Davis.

