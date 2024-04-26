Gervonta Davis Calls Out Floyd Mayweather In Fiery Rant

Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Floyd Mayweather seem to have some new beef between them. In the past, Davis was a sort of protege to Mayweather, with the two having a mentor-mentee relationship. Their relationship started to fracture after Tank started winning titles back in 2017. In 2022, Davis left Mayweather's fight promotion company, striking out on his own. During Tank's training for his fight against Ryan Garcia, he alleged that Mayweather kicked him out of his gym. he asserted that Mayweather attempted to keep him from training for the fight effectively. Now Tank has responded to a recent Mayweather video, officially calling the boxing legend out.

This morning, Tank responded to Mayweather with some pointed words. Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to beef. This week, he had a heated argument with Devin Haney's father. Mayweather came under fire from Haney's camp after he called and congratulated Ryan Garcia on his win over Devin Haney. Haney's dad called him out for a lack of loyalty. Gervonta Davis has now called out Floyd and has alleged similar instances of disloyalty that he has shown over the years.

Gervonta Davis Says Floyd Mayweather is a 'Hater'

In the clip, Gervonta Davis responded to Floyd made a rant about young fighters. Mayweather said, "A lot of times what these fighters are looking at - they're looking Floyd with the cars, they're looking at Floyd being flashy." he continued, "Man, listen, I made so many sacrifices. Y'all are looking at the end results, and [when I was] champion having hundreds of millions in the bank, I still was on my grind in that gym." Floyd's comments are pointed directly at some young fighters, and Davis believes the shots were specifically about him.

Gervonta Davis responded by bringing up a rumor that has been circling around about Mayweather. he said in his response, "N***a says all this bulls***, but [he's] in Dubai and can't leave because he's been taking n***as' money and not doing what they paid him to do. N***a a f***ing hater." Tank is certain Mayweather is ducking fighters that he owes money to, which is why he has been in Dubai. Overall, the drama in the boxing game is heating up.

