Floyd Mayweather Refuses To Condemn Diddy: "Mistakes Happen"

Floyd Mayweather says he won't condemn Diddy because he's "still a Black man" and "mistakes happen." He discussed the numerous sexual assault allegations against the Bad Boy mogul during a recent interview on The Pivot Podcast.

"I'm not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy because he's still a Black man," he said. "Mistakes happen. I can't say if it is or if it's not a mistake, but things happen in life. P. Diddy's business is P. Diddy's business. It's not my job or anyone else's job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he's down. My take on it is it's not my business. I don't think it's right at all and I don't condone it."

Floyd Mayweather & Cassie Attend "Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao"

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Model Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs arrive at "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

Mayweather concluded: "Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt, but that's the choice that my daughter made. So, I don't wanna kick nobody while they're down." The firestorm of allegations against Diddy began back in November when Cassie came forward with a lawsuit against him. While the two agreed on a settlement, several more alleged victims went public afterward. “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," Diddy wrote on Instagram in response. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Floyd Mayweather Speaks On Diddy's Allegations

