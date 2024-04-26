Floyd Mayweather Fires Back At Gervonta Davis

Floyds comeback for Gervonta is brutal.

Floyd Mayweather has responded to Gervonta “Tank” Davis after the young boxer's fiery rant. Davis was responding to a Mayweather Instagram post that threw shots at “young boxers.” Gervonta took these veiled shots as shade towards himself, so he responded as such with his own Instagram response. Davis accused Mayweather of holding money from various boxers to whom he owes money. Additionally, Tank says that he is hiding out in Dubai, so his debtors can’t collect. Now Mayweather has responded to Tank, and this back-and-forth will probably go on for a while. 

The rift between Tank and Mayweather began to widen when Tank won the world title in 2017. Their relationship further deteriorated in 2022 when Tank left Mayweather's fight promotion to go solo. Last year, Tank accused Mayweather of ejecting him from his gym during his preparation for a fight with Ryan Garcia, claiming that Mayweather was trying to hinder his training. Tank's resentment towards Mayweather is palpable, and he has now stoked the flames of their feud. 

Floyd Mayweather Responds To Gervonta Davis With Vicious Comeback

Floyd Mayweather responded by posting a video of Gervonta Davis dancing with a caption overlaid on the video. Mayweather wrote,  “We always knew he had sugar in his tank.” The play on words is a derogatory attack on Tank’s personality. This beef goes back a while and will likely continue for the foreseeable future. It has been over one year since Tank defeated Ryan Garcia in his last fight. Davis is set to take on June 15th in a non-title fight. Gervonta is looking to stay on track, but Floyd is actively trying to shake the fighter up. 

Mayweather is also beefing with the father of Devin Haney. After Haney’s defeat at the hands of Ryan Garcia, Floyd Mayweather called Garcia to congratulate him. Haney’s father did not appreciate him calling Garcia and called the boxing legend out for disloyalty. Hopefully, there will be a rematch between Haney and Garcia soon because it seems like it has caused a lot of boxing drama. Overall, Davis and Myweathers beef will probably have more updates soon. 

