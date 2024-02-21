50 Cent Slams Floyd Mayweather Over "Stupid" Diddy Comments

50 Cent asked Floyd Mayweather if he's "stupid" or "dumb" following his controversial comments on the sexual abuse allegations plaguing Diddy. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast, the legendary boxer refused to condemn the Bad Boy Mogul over the situation. 50 addressed the viral remarks on his Instagram page, Wednesday.

"They didn’t even ask him about this," 50 Cent captioned the post, in which he shared Floyd's comments. "Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the f**k out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT? COMING soon."

Read More: Floyd Mayweather Refuses To Condemn Diddy: "Mistakes Happen"

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Onstage At A Billboard Music Awards After Party

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) appears onstage with rapper 50 Cent as 50 Cent performs during the official Billboard Music Awards after party at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

As for the full comments that landed Mayweather in trouble online, he remarked that "mistakes happen" and said that if the situation happened to his daughter he'd feel similarly. "I'm not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy because he's still a Black man," he said. "Mistakes happen. I can't say if it is or if it's not a mistake, but things happen in life. P. Diddy's business is P. Diddy's business. It's not my job or anyone else's job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he's down. My take on it is it's not my business. I don't think it's right at all and I don't condone it. Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt, but that's the choice that my daughter made. So, I don't wanna kick nobody while they're down." Check out 50's post below.

Floyd Mayweather Speaks On Diddy

Mayweather's comments come after Diddy filed an attempt to have the gang-rape lawsuit he's facing thrown out on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Returns To IG Following Sexual Assault Allegations

[Via]