Diddy Fires Back At Gang Rape Claims, Says Acuser Is Violating His Constitutional Rights

Diddy says his constitutional rights are being violated in the lawsuit accusing him of gang-raping and sex trafficking a Jane Doe in 2003. The victim alleges the Bad Boy mogul, Harve Pierre, and a third man gang-raped her at Diddy's New York City recording studio. It's one of several allegations of sexual misconduct Diddy has faced in recent months.

“(Combs) never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” his filing reads. He goes on to argue that the photos of the accuser sitting on his lap at his recording studio lack proper context.

He continues: “Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action.” From there, the filing adds that most evidence that could clear his name may be lost after so many years since the incident. He further argues that the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA) is fundamentally unconstitutional. “Allowing this action to proceed violates defendant’s rights under the U.S. Constitution and the New York State Constitution," the filing says. The slew of lawsuits filed against Diddy began last November with Cassie. After the two quickly settled, several more alleged victims came forward with stories of abuse.

Harve Pierre filed a similar response to the lawsuit in court on Tuesday. His filing says he “never participated in the sexual assault of the plaintiff nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting the plaintiff.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy as well as the lawsuits against him on HotNewHipHop.

