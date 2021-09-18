sexual abuse
- Music50 Cent Slams Floyd Mayweather Over "Stupid" Diddy Comments50 Cent wasn't happy with Floyd Mayweather's recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBoosie Badazz Shares Hot Take On Cassie's Diddy LawsuitBoosie Badazz says Cassie was either "traumatized" by Diddy or "loved every minute of it."By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Gets Letter From Cassie's Friend Detailing His Alleged AbuseTiffany Red attended one of the parties that the singer detailed in her lawsuit against Sean Combs, and gave weight to the claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Sends More Shots At Diddy Amid Lawsuits50 Cent is still going on Diddy on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCassie Settles Diddy Lawsuit: Who Supported The Singer?Cassie has had a few notable names rally behind her in support. By Demi Phillips
- MusicSean "Diddy" Combs And Cassie Swiftly Settle Explosive Lawsuit Amidst Serious AllegationsThe two reached a settlement just one day after she filed the $30 million lawsuit against him.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsCassie’s Bombshell Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy: What We Know So FarDiddy and Cassie were once hip-hop's it couple but her recent lawsuit paints a harrowing picture of the reality of their relationship.By Axl Banks
- RelationshipsKaty Perry’s Comments On Russell Brand Resurface Amid Sexual Abuse ScandalAn interview with Katy Perry from 2013 is circulating online regarding Russell Brand's behavior at the time.By Cole Blake
- MusicMichael Jackson Accusers Will Get Their Day In Court After New RulingTwo men allege a combined 11 years of abuse on the part of Jackson.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsDonald Trump Found Liable In Sexual Abuse TrialDonald Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Cases: Chicago Prosecutor Drops Sex Abuse Charges In State CaseWhile the cost was a factor in the prosecutor's decision, she also believes that justice was served with two convictions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureShania Twain Says She Had To "Flatten" Her Chest To Avoid Stepfather's Abuse As A TeenagerShania Twain recently reflected on the sexual and physical abuse she endured growing up.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr. Will Serve No Jail Time After Plea In Sexual Abuse CaseAll charges were dropped against the actor. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureParis Hilton Alleges She Was Sexually Abused In Boarding School: "It Was Really Scary"Paris Hilton says that she was a victim of sexual abuse at her boarding school in Utah.By Cole Blake
- SportsGeorge Foreman Claims He Is Being ExtortedTwo women are accusing Foreman of sexual abuse in the 70s.By Alexander Cole
- GossipGhislaine Maxwell Hit With 20-Year Sentence For Aiding Jeffrey Epstein In Sexual AbuseThe 60-year-old was convicted of five counts in a U.S. federal court last December.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicR. Kelly Cuts Ties With Legal Team And Hires Bill Cosby's AttorneyR.Kelly cut ties with his original Chicago legal team this past Wednesday and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean's to help appeal his conviction. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of Aiding Jeffrey Epstein's Sexual Abuse Of Underage GirlsThe 60-year-old was convicted on five of the six counts she was facing today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Realized He Was Abused As A Child Thanks To Tyler Perry InterviewHe was a young boy who had sexual encounters with older women and he didn't call it "abuse" until he saw Perry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJeannie Mai Details Sexual Abuse That Made Her Question MotherhoodThe talk show host has long spoken about not wanting children, but she's thrilled that she and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together.
By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's Assistant Denies Recruiting Underage GirlsR. Kelly's former assistant says she never helped recruit underage women.By Cole Blake