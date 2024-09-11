Dawn Richard Sues Diddy For Sexual Abuse: A Breakdown Of The Allegations

Another lawsuit hits Diddy's desk.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing the worst chapter of his existence as a mogul. Just a few days after a Michigan man won a $100M default judgment against Diddy, he’s now facing the wrath of former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, who has come forward with disturbing allegations. Richard, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, detailed a pattern of emotional manipulation, abuse, and violent behavior at the hands of Diddy, not only against herself but his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, as well.

Verbal Abuse & Career Manipulation

Sean "Diddy" Combs (3rd from Left) and the "Making the Band 3" Girls - Dawn, Aundrea, Aubrey O'Day, Tiffany and Shannon (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

According to TMZ, Dawn Richard claims her ordeal began in 2004 when she appeared on Diddy’s MTV show Making The Band. She alleges that Diddy manipulated her by promising to advance her music career in exchange for compliance with his erratic and demeaning demands. Richard recounts how Diddy regularly humiliated female contestants, calling them derogatory names like "fat," "ugly," "bitches," and "hoes." Turning a dream into a nightmare, she claims Diddy targeted her specifically due to her excitement at working with him. The alleged manipulation extended beyond just verbal abuse. Richard's lawsuit suggests that Diddy used his power and influence to keep her in line, creating an uneven dynamic that held her future in the industry dependent on her willingness to endure his behavior.

Witnessing The Abuse Of Cassie

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

One of the most shocking aspects of Dawn Richard’s lawsuit involves her eyewitness accounts of Diddy’s alleged physical abuse of his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. According to TMZ, Richard says that in 2005, she saw another of Diddy’s former partners, Kim Porter, leaving a music studio with visible injuries. This incident, she claims, was the first red flag indicating that Diddy would leverage physical violence if needed.

Things escalated when, in 2009, Richard claims she personally witnessed Diddy violently assault Cassie at his Los Angeles home. Allegedly high on drugs, Diddy reportedly hurled Cassie against a wall, choked her, and dragged her up a flight of stairs. Similarly, she claims that in another situation, Diddy allegedly punched Cassie in the face and attempted to strangle her. Richard also recounts a separate incident where Diddy hurled a hot pan of eggs at Cassie in a fit of rage while shouting, “I’ve been asking you for my s**t; I can’t stand you bitch, you never do it right!"

Alleged Threats To Danity Kane

NEW YORK - JUNE 14: (U.S. TABS OUT) (L-R) Andrea Fimbres, Dawn Richard, Wanita "D'Woods" Woodgett Aubrey O'Day and Shannon Bex of the group Danity Kane pose backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on June 14, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

In addition to witnessing the abuse, Richard claims that Diddy took extreme measures to keep those around him silent. TMZ reports that Richard and other associates, including Kalenna Harper, her Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate, tried to convince Cassie to leave Diddy. However, once he found out about the conversation, it allegedly prompted an intense response. Richard alleges that Diddy threatened them, saying, "Y’all bitches don’t get in my relationship" and “Don’t tell my bitch [Cassie] what she need to be doing ... Just make money and shut the f**k up ... I end artists ... I shelve careers ... You could be missing ... You bitches want to die today."

This climate of fear, which has been a common theme among the lawsuits filed against him recently by former associates and employees, allegedly extended to Richard herself. Diddy reportedly manipulated those closest to him into submission by using his power and threats to derail their careers if they spoke out against him.

Richard’s Personal Experiences Of Abuse

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Dawn Richard speaks during an interview for Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Though much of the lawsuit surrounds the alleged heinous acts that Richard witnessed, she also details her own experience of abuse at Diddy’s hands. The TMZ report says she claims that Diddy subjected her to grueling work conditions. She alleged that he forced her to rehearse for up to 48 hours without rest. The constant strain led to severe physical issues, including dehydration, fatigue, and extreme weight loss. She also recalls a disturbing encounter at Diddy’s Miami home, where he allegedly demanded that she come over while he wore nothing but his underwear. "This is my f**king house!" he allegedly responded after she requested that he clothe himself.

Sexual Misconduct & Intimidation

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Dawn Richards (L) and P Diddy attend the Dior Homme fashion show as part of Paris Menswear Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011-2012 on January 22, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

The abuse escalated further between 2009 and 2011, according to the suit. Richard alleges that, while naked, Diddy entered her dressing room and inappropriately touched her breasts and butt. Another alarming incident detailed in the lawsuit claims that Diddy locked her inside of a car with heavily tinted windows for two hours. She claims that she screamed for help and at one point, even tried calling her father. Richard alleges that her dad traveled to New York from Baltimore to confront Diddy and try to free her but the mogul allegedly issued not-so-subtle threats to him. Once he threatened to take the matters to the authorities, Diddy reportedly responded, “Think about your daughter” and “think about your daughter’s career.”

