Diddy Lawyer Responds After He Loses $100M Default Judgment To Michigan Inmate: Everything To Know

Things couldn’t be going any worse for Diddy, especially now that a Michigan man who is currently incarcerated, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, secured a $100M judgment against the music mogul, as first reported by the Detroit Metro-Times. Cardello-Smith accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party in Detroit back in 1997. The judgment came after Combs failed to appear at a court hearing. This ultimately led the judge to hand down a default ruling in favor of Cardello-Smith. Unfortunately for Diddy, this is the tip of the iceberg regarding his legal issues. Over the past few months, lawsuits have piled on as he faces allegations of sexual assault.

The Origins Of The Lawsuit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Cardello-Smith, now 51, claims he crossed paths with Combs in the late 1990s while working in Detroit's hospitality industry. According to Cardello-Smith’s claims, Combs drugged and assaulted him at a party around this time. Despite the incident happening over two decades ago, Cardello-Smith took legal action in 2024. Representing himself in court, Cardello-Smith, who is serving a 75-year-sentence for criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, per USA Today, has a history of filing civil lawsuits, gaining notoriety as a self-taught student of law while serving time in the Michigan prison system.

The case gained momentum when Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone granted Cardello-Smith a temporary restraining order against Combs in August. Judge Anzalone issued this order to prevent Combs from liquidating his assets before the court could rule on potential damages.

Combs’ Alleged Attempts To Settle

According to court documents, Combs allegedly tried to settle the case out of court. He reportedly offered Cardello-Smith $2.3 million to drop the lawsuit. Cardello-Smith also provided the courts with prison facility information, including alleged proof of Diddy’s name logged into the visitation records. However, Cardello-Smith rejected the offer and indicated that he wanted to proceed with the case. In a virtual court hearing, Cardello-Smith recounted a conversation with Combs where the music producer reportedly said, "You know how we get down." Cardello-Smith told the judge that he responded to Diddy, saying, “I disagree with how you get down.”

A Landmark Judgment

On September 9th, 2024, the court awarded Cardello-Smith a default judgment of $100M after Combs failed to appear for the virtual hearing. The court grants a default judgment when a defendant does not respond or fails to attend a legally required court proceeding. This could potentially be one of the largest judgments ever awarded to an inmate or a self-represented litigant in history.

Diddy’s Lawyer Responds

Keith Ranieres lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to the press as he arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court on May 7, 2019, in New York. - The trial of Keith Raniere, a "self-help" guru who ran a secretive society of women sex slaves branded with his initials, begins Tuesday in New York, where his former female supporters may be called to testify against him. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Regardless of the judgment, it appears that Diddy and his legal team are ready to file an appeal. In a statement provided to the media, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, strongly denied the allegations. “This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years,” the statement reads. “His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

A Growing List Of Legal Troubles For Diddy