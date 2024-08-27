Lil Rod Details His Life In Hiding As He Sues Diddy For Alleged Sexual Assault

Lil Rod fears for his life.

Lil Rod says that he fears for his life and is in hiding as he attempts to take legal action against Diddy. He detailed his situation during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Tuesday. In doing so, he explained that even his own mother doesn't know where he's staying. “There have been too many people trying to figure out where I’m at,” he said. “I moved locations, moved states. Everything is private. My mom doesn’t even know where I live. It’s been like that pretty much all year.”

“I’ve never had so [many threats] hitting me at once,” Rod continued said. “Diddy has a lot of people on his payroll in a lot of different positions. He’s very connected. It’s made me nervous traveling. Going to hotels, I ask if there’s any way to remove my name. [The last time] I landed in L.A., I knew he had connections there. I got off the plane worried. I masked my face and changed my outfits, trying to disguise myself. For sure I was uncomfortable, paranoid, afraid. But I told myself, you can’t keep living like this. I’ve got three therapists.”

Diddy Performs During MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Since filing the lawsuit, Rod's public appearances have been limited, although he did step out with T-Pain for a performance in Los Angeles in June as well as an appearance at 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport in August. He claims that speaking out against Diddy has led to him being blackballed from the industry. In turn, he's "broke" with "no source of income."