Lil Cease Speaks Out On Diddy Allegations: "We Don't Know If It's True"

Lil Cease has broken his silence on the allegations against Diddy. Speaking with TMZ for a new interview, he took a fairly passive stance on the Bad Boy mogul, arguing that no one knows for certain whether he's guilty while hoping everyone "finds peace." Diddy is facing several lawsuits pertaining to sexual misconduct with the most recent coming from Lil Rod.

“At the end of the day, a lot of things is accusations. We don’t know if it’s true or if it’s not. I’m not the one to say what’s true and what’s not. But I hope everyone finds comfort, finds peace. And that’s how I see it,” Lil Cease told the outlet.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Cease is far from the first celebrity to speak on the allegations against Diddy. Last month, Floyd Mayweather faced backlash for coming to the disgraced Bad Boy mogul's defense during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. "I'm not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy because he's still a Black man," he said at the time. "Mistakes happen. I can't say if it is or if it's not a mistake, but things happen in life. P. Diddy's business is P. Diddy's business. It's not my job or anyone else's job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he's down. My take on it is it's not my business. I don't think it's right at all and I don't condone it." 50 Cent was among those to call him out for the comments.

Lil Cease Speaks On Diddy

Elsewhere in the interview, Cease also discussed giving away his unreleased Notorious B.I.G. songs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Cease as well as the case against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

