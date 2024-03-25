Cam'ron & Mase Weigh In On "No Diddy" Trend

Cam'ron and Mase discussed the trend of saying "No Diddy" in replacement of "pause" during the latest episode of their talk show, It Is What It Is. The new saying comes in reference to the high number of sexual misconduct allegations the Bad Boy mogul is facing. The conversation arose while catching up on each other's weekend at the start of the show.

"How did y'all feel about the weekend?" Mase asks Cam'ron. "They changed the term for 'pause.'" Cam laughs and says: "I was wondering how you felt about that." Mase and Diddy have famously had beef for a number of years. Cam adds: "You know why, ’cause I knew that last week and I was like, 'I'm not gon' be first.' I said, 'This is really a Betha call. ’Cause I didn't want you to think I was coming at you, pause, no type of way. If I said it first, I didn't want you to think I was trying to offend you. I ain't trying to be funny but that's what's going on out there. How do you feel about it?" Mase admitted that the new phrase doesn't have the same ring to it as "pause."

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is one of the latest former associates of Diddy to levy allegations against him. In a legal filing obtained by XXL, earlier this week, Rod accused Diddy of harassing his 8-year-old daughter. Rod initially sued Diddy for sexual assault and harassment back in February. He says he lived with Diddy at the music industry veteran's homes in Los Angeles, New York, and Florida while contributing to The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Cam'ron & Mase On The New Term For "Pause"

